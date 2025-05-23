Mayonnaise request may have led to Checkers employee shooting, killing customer: Investigators

The Brief A Checkers employee in Kissimmee allegedly shot and killed a customer following an argument, reportedly over missing mayonnaise. The suspect, Elijah Mackey, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which has raised questions about workplace safety and conflict de-escalation.



A fast food worker accused of fatally shooting a customer who complained about his order appeared in court Friday as new and disturbing details emerged about the incident outside a Checkers restaurant in Kissimmee.

What we know:

Elijah Mackey, 23, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder after allegedly shooting 40-year-old Wesley Robertson outside a Checkers restaurant in Kissimmee. The incident occurred Wednesday night at a Checkers drive-thru window near Old Town on State Road 535.

The incident occurred Wednesday night after Robertson reportedly complained about his order at the drive-thru window.

According to Osceola County deputies, a witness said the dispute may have been triggered by a missing packet of mayonnaise. Authorities say Mackey exited the restaurant through the drive-thru window, confronted Robertson, and shot him in the chest following a verbal exchange.

Robertson collapsed and struck his head on the restaurant wall. Mackey fled the scene on foot, running past nearby attractions before being apprehended. He appeared in court Friday and was denied bond under Florida’s Arthur Hearing provision.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the gun used was legally owned or how Mackey acquired it. It is also unclear whether Mackey had any prior criminal record or disciplinary history as a Checkers employee. Authorities have not released security footage of the incident or detailed whether any other staff or customers witnessed the full sequence of events.

Checkers has not responded to inquiries about its weapons policy or provided a public statement regarding the incident.

The backstory:

The confrontation began as a typical customer complaint. Robertson reportedly asked multiple times to speak with a manager after receiving his order, possibly frustrated over missing condiments. What followed was an extraordinary escalation, ending in a fatal shooting that stunned the local community and raised concerns over workplace violence, especially in customer service environments.

Local perspective:

The shooting happened in a heavily trafficked tourist corridor near Old Town and Fun Spot America—an area usually associated with family outings and leisure. For locals and tourists alike, the violence has triggered conversations about public safety, impulse control, and the growing tension between service workers and customers.

What they're saying:

The shooting occurred in a busy tourist area near Old Town and Fun Spot America. Visitors at a nearby hotel expressed disbelief over the violence.

"You just want a hamburger, and then something like this happens," said one visitor to Central Florida. "It’s really sad. You can’t even voice a complaint without fearing for your life."

Former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón called the incident a tragic example of poor conflict resolution.

"This could have been avoided," Rolón said. "It’s important to teach our young people to control their emotions. It takes strength to walk away."

Rolón questioned the presence of a gun at a fast-food job.

"I can’t imagine any fast-food chain that would allow an employee to be armed while on the job," he said. "It takes strength to walk away. We have to teach our young people how to control their emotions and not let anger dictate their actions."

The company has not responded to requests for comment.

What's next:

The Checkers location was closed following the shooting but has since reopened.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: