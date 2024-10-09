Hurricane Milton: Uber offering free rides to shelters as storm barrels closer to Florida's Gulf Coast

Stream FOX 35 News

The Florida Division of Emergency Management partnered with the rideshare app Uber to help Floridians find shelter from Hurricane Milton.

They shared the partnership on X (formerly Twitter).

As the storm continues to barrel towards the state, shelters have opened up.

Using the promo code ‘MILTONRELIEF’ you can get a free ride to a shelter in your area.

You can find a list of shelters available in each Central Florida County in the links below:

