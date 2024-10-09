Hurricane Milton: Uber offering free rides to shelters as storm barrels closer to Florida's Gulf Coast
ORLANDO, Fl - The Florida Division of Emergency Management partnered with the rideshare app Uber to help Floridians find shelter from Hurricane Milton.
They shared the partnership on X (formerly Twitter).
As the storm continues to barrel towards the state, shelters have opened up.
Using the promo code ‘MILTONRELIEF’ you can get a free ride to a shelter in your area.
You can find a list of shelters available in each Central Florida County in the links below:
