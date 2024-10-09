Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until WED 3:30 PM EDT, Polk County, Polk County, Osceola County, Brevard County
13
Tornado Warning
from WED 3:20 PM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Brevard County
Tornado Warning
from WED 3:22 PM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Osceola County
Tornado Warning
from WED 2:49 PM EDT until WED 3:30 PM EDT, Brevard County, Osceola County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:49 AM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 9:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Brevard County, Orange County, Lake County, Osceola County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County

Hurricane Milton: Uber offering free rides to shelters as storm barrels closer to Florida's Gulf Coast

By
Published  October 9, 2024 2:44pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO, Fl - The Florida Division of Emergency Management partnered with the rideshare app Uber to help Floridians find shelter from Hurricane Milton.

They shared the partnership on X (formerly Twitter).

As the storm continues to barrel towards the state, shelters have opened up.

Using the promo code ‘MILTONRELIEF’ you can get a free ride to a shelter in your area. 

You can find a list of shelters available in each Central Florida County in the links below:

Hurricane Milton: County-by-County emergency resources

Hurricane Milton latest updates: