Hurricane Milton: Polk County updates & information

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Polk County need to know.

Polk County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Polk County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Polk County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Polk County Sandbags

Mulberry/South Lakeland | Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

Lakeland | 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade | 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade

Frostproof | 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale | 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee | 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park | 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759

8a.m. - 5:30p.m.

Proof of residency required

Opening Monday, October 7th

10 bags per household

Polk County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Polk County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

Citizen's Information Line: (863)298-7500

County-by-County emergency resources

