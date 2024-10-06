Hurricane Milton: Polk County updates & information
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Polk County need to know.
Polk County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Polk County Closings
No closings have been announced.
Polk County Shelters
No shelters have been announced.
Polk County Sandbags
Mulberry/South Lakeland | Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
Lakeland | 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
Fort Meade | 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
Frostproof | 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
Auburndale | 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
Dundee | 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
Poinciana Park | 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
- 8a.m. - 5:30p.m.
- Proof of residency required
- Opening Monday, October 7th
- 10 bags per household
Polk County School Closings
No school closings have been announced.
Polk County Emergency Resources
- Call 911 for emergencies
- Citizen's Information Line: (863)298-7500
County-by-County emergency resources
