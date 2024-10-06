Hurricane Milton: Flagler County updates & information
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Flagler County need to know.
Flagler County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Flagler County Closings
No closings have been announced.
Flagler County Shelters
No shelters have been announced.
Flagler County Sandbags
Countywide residents are allowed 10 bags per household.
These sandbag locations are self service.
Hidden Trails Community Center | 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell
- Sunday: Noon to sunset
- Monday: 10 a.m. to sunset
Bay Drive Park | 30 Bay Dr, The Hammock
- Sunday: Noon to sunset
- Monday: 10 a.m. to sunset
Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church | 915 North Central Ave
- Monday: Starting at 9 a.m.
Flagler Beach Fire Station | 320 S. Flagler Ave
- Monday: Starting at 9 a.m.
Indian Trails Sports Complex | 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy
- Sunday: Noon to sunset, or while supplies last
- Monday: Starting at 8 a.m.
Flagler County School Closings
No school closings have been announced.
Flagler County Emergency Resources
- Call 911 for emergencies
County-by-County emergency resources
