Hurricane Milton: Flagler County updates & information

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Flagler County need to know.

Flagler County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Flagler County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Flagler County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Flagler County Sandbags

Countywide residents are allowed 10 bags per household.

These sandbag locations are self service.

Hidden Trails Community Center | 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell

Sunday: Noon to sunset

Monday: 10 a.m. to sunset

Bay Drive Park | 30 Bay Dr, The Hammock

Sunday: Noon to sunset

Monday: 10 a.m. to sunset

Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church | 915 North Central Ave

Monday: Starting at 9 a.m.

Flagler Beach Fire Station | 320 S. Flagler Ave

Monday: Starting at 9 a.m.

Indian Trails Sports Complex | 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy

Sunday: Noon to sunset, or while supplies last

Monday: Starting at 8 a.m.

Flagler County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Flagler County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

County-by-County emergency resources

