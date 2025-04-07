Universal Orlando's Epic Universe first look: Super Nintendo World

The Brief Super Nintendo World, one of five themed lands in Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe park, immerses guests in the vibrant worlds of Super Mario and Donkey Kong . The land features rides like Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge , Mine-Cart Madness , and Yoshi’s Adventure , along with interactive games, character meet-and-greets, and themed dining. Guests can enhance their experience with Power-Up Bands to collect coins, unlock secrets, and fully engage with the land’s interactive elements.



FOX 35 is taking a first look at Universal Orlando's brand-new theme park…Epic Universe!

Universal Orlando's highly anticipated fourth theme park in The City Beautiful is bringing 5 new lands full of attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy.

FOX 35's David Martin had the chance to preview the park before it opens to the public on May 22. Check out what he discovered after he entered the iconic green tube into Super Nintendo World!

What is Super Nintendo World?

What to Expect:

Super Nintendo World can be best described as stepping into any Super Nintendo game. Guests can expect to be fully immersed in this land! "The vibrant scenery from the Super Mario video game franchise is dazzling beyond comprehension", FOX 35's David Martin said. "Stimulation to the max"!

This land is also different from the others as it is broken up into basically two different experiences, Super Mario Land™ and Donkey Kong Country™

What can guests expect to find in Super Nintendo World?

RIDES:

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge is a 3-D / 4-D Experience, Motion Simulation where guests will put on special goggles and steer through the iconic Mario Kart courses just like in the game! The goal is to collect the digital coins and throw shells to try to defeat Team Bowser and win the Golden Cup. There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge

Mine-Cart Madness™ is a thrill coaster where guests board a mine cart and zoom through the Golden Temple. The goal is to help Donkey Kong protect the Golden Banana! There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Donkey Kong Country™

Mine-Cart Madness™

Yoshi's Adventure™ is a ride for the whole family! Guests will weave through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, encountering characters while searching for the hidden colored eggs. There is a minimum height requirement of 34 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™

Yoshi's Adventure™

INTERACTIVE ATTRACTIONS:

Say Hello to Mario and Friends - Guests will have the opportunity to meet Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong. The appearance of characters is subject to change and not all are guaranteed to appear at the same time.

Mario Motors

STORES:

1-Up Factory | Super Mario Land™

Mario Motors | Super Mario Land™

Funky’s Fly ‘N’ Buy | Donkey Kong Country™

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Tip from David:

Guests can purchase a Power-Up Band at the shops inside the land! This wrist accessory will enhance guests play throughout the land and help collect important coins and keys to unlock hidden surprises!

David uses a Power-Up Band!

CREDIT | Universal Orlando

FOOD & DRINKS:

Quick Service:

Toadstool Cafe™- soups, salads, and sandwiches, as well as entrees and desserts | Super Mario Land™

Snacks & Beverages:

The Bubbly Barrel - Tropical drinks and snacks | Donkey Kong Country™

Yoshi's Snack Island™ - J uices and fruit-based specialty beverages | Super Mario Land™

Turbo-Boost Treats - Mario Kart™ race day themed snacks | Super Mario Land™

What are the four other lands in Epic Universe?

Big picture view:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Celestial Park

Dark Universe

When will Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

How to buy tickets?

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: