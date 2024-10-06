Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Sumter County updates & information

By
Published  October 6, 2024 3:38pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando


 

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Sumter County need to know.

Sumter County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Sumter County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Sumter County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Sumter County Sandbags

Sumter County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Sumter County Emergency Resources

