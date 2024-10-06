Hurricane Milton: Brevard County updates & information
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Brevard County need to know.
Brevard County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Brevard County Closings
No closings have been announced.
Brevard County Shelters
No shelters have been announced.
Brevard County Sandbags
Brevard County will offer free sandbags for residents beginning 8 a.m. Monday.
Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7:
- Chain of Lakes Park | 2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville, FL 32796.
- Mitch Ellington Park | 577 Hall Road, Merritt Island, FL, 32953. Enter from West Hall Road.
- Wickham Park | 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south access from Parkway Dr.
- Eastern Florida State College-Palm Bay Campus | 250 Community College Parkway SE Palm Bay, 32909
Sand is being provided by Brevard County Public Works and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will have supervised inmate work crews filling and loading sandbags for residents. Residents do not need to bring sandbags, bags are provided and filled by on-site personnel. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Please be aware, lines may be closed earlier than 6 p.m. to ensure a timely closure.
Brevard County School Closings
No school closings have been announced.
Brevard County Emergency Resources
- Call 911 for emergencies
