Video: Tree snaps, falls on top of car during Hurricane Milton

By
Published  October 10, 2024 12:29am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

VIDEO: Tree falls on car ahead of Hurricane Milton

A Deland police officer was driving down a road when a tree fell on a car in front of him. The City of Deland shared dashcam video from the officer's patrol vehicle. Police said the driver was not injured, but it did crask the other driver's windshield.

DELAND, Fla. - A DeLand police officer was driving behind a car when a large tree suddenly snapped and fell on that person's vehicle. It happened hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall, but its impact was already being felt.

Video from the officer's dashcam captured the moment. The police officer was driving on Clara Avenue far behind another driver when suddenly a large tree branch fell on top of that vehicle.

The City of DeLand shared the video on its Facebook page.

"Thankfully this driver is OK, but this is a reminder that conditions will continue to deteriorate," the city said.

The tree smashed most of the windshield – and smaller branch appeared to have smashed through the windshield.

Hurricane Milton made landfall shortly after 8:30 p.m. near Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds.