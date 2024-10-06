Hurricane Milton: Lake County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Lake County need to know.

Lake County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Lake County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Lake County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Lake County Sandbags

Seven sandbag locations will open Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10:30am to 7pm. Starting Monday, Oct. 7 the sites will be open daily from 7am to 7pm or until weather conditions become unsafe.

Sand and bags will be available on site - residents should bring their own shovels and will need to fill their own bags. There is a max of 10 bags per household in a 24 hour period.

East Lake Sports and Community Complex | 24809 Wallick Rd, Sorrento

North Lake Regional Park | 40730 Roger Giles Rd, Umatilla

Astor Fire Station 10 | 23023 State Road 40, Astor

Minneola Athletic Complex | 1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave)

PEAR Gateway Park (Front Entrance) | 26701 US Hwy 27

Four Corners Fire Station 112 | 16240 CR474, Clermont

Hickory Point Recreation Complex | 27315 SR 19, Tavares

Lake County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Lake County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

Citizens Information Line: (352)253-9999

County-by-County emergency resources

