REAL ID deadline: What it is, how to upgrade your driver’s license

What is the REAL ID?

What we know:

The REAL ID program is a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing the security and integrity of state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards, with the goal of helping to combat terrorism and reduce identity fraud.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

The REAL ID Act took effect nationwide on May 11, 2008. Florida began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards after Jan. 1, 2010. These credentials feature a star in the upper right corner, as shown in the sample license image.

Florida is fully compliant with the REAL ID Act, and all state-issued licenses are recognized nationwide. On Dec. 20, 2013, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that enforcement of REAL ID requirements would be implemented in a measured, fair and responsible manner.

What is the deadline?

Timeline:

The deadline to have a REAL ID is May 7, 2025.

Why do I need it?

Big picture view:

​Beginning May 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will enforce the REAL ID Act, requiring travelers aged 18 and over to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card — or an acceptable alternative such as a U.S. passport — to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.

Without a REAL ID or acceptable alternative after May 7, you will not be permitted to board domestic flights or enter certain federal facilities.

How do I get one in Florida?

Local perspective:

Customers must visit an office to become REAL ID compliant for the first time. Visit www.flhsmv.gov/locations to find a driver license service center or tax collector office near you. It is recommended that you make an appointment prior to your office visit.

You will need to bring one of the following primary documents to establish your identity, proof of legal residence and date of birth: For a detailed list of required items, Visit the FLHSMV "What to Bring" page.

For U.S. Citizens:

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

For cases where the current name and the name on the primary identity document are different, you should also bring: Court ordered name change documentMarriage certificate, issued by the courts and/orDivorce decree, issued by the courts

In all cases, the document must show a clear trail of name changes originating with the birth name to the current name. For more detailed information on the required identity documents, Visit the FLHSMV "What to Bring" page..

For Non-Citizens:

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

Other government issued document showing your full name

Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

Both Citizens and Non-Citizens will need to bring:

