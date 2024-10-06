Hurricane Milton: Volusia County updates & information
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Volusia County need to know.
Volusia County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Volusia County Closings
No closures have been announced. School closure info below.
Volusia County Shelters
No shelters have been announced.
Volusia County Sandbags
Volusia County School Closings
- After-school activities canceled for Monday, Oct. 7 (except Extended Day Enrichment Programs)
- School in session on Monday.
- Officials will make decision about potential school closures on Monday after meeting with Volusia County Emergency Management.
Volusia County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
County-by-County emergency resources
