Hurricane Milton: Volusia County updates & information

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Volusia County need to know.

Volusia County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Volusia County Closings

No closures have been announced. School closure info below.

Volusia County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Volusia County Sandbags

Volusia County School Closings

After-school activities canceled for Monday, Oct. 7 (except Extended Day Enrichment Programs)

School in session on Monday.

Officials will make decision about potential school closures on Monday after meeting with Volusia County Emergency Management.

Volusia County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

County-by-County emergency resources

