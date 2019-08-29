UF lab using high-tech tools to study and better understand hurricanes
The University of Florida using new technology to help make you safer during a storm.
Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms as Karen continues to move towards Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Lorenzo, Jerry, and Karen are moving through the Atlantic.
'It's bad': Hundreds rescued as Imelda floods homes and roads in Texas
Rain from Tropical Depression Imelda deluged parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, prompting hundreds of water rescues, a hospital evacuation and road closures in areas east of Houston that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.
Five systems being monitored as Hurricane Jerry forms in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring five systems, including the newly-formed Hurricane Jerry.
Tropical Storm Jerry nearing hurricane strength, expected to steer clear of Florida
Tropical Storm Jerry's inner core is becoming better organized, and the system will likely become a hurricane.
Tropical depression forms, expected to become a hurricane later this week
Another tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic, and it is expected to become a tropical storm.
Humberto expected to strengthen into a hurricane, stays offshore
Tropical Storm Humberto is almost Hurricane Humberto, which will likely happen in the next 12 hours.
Tropical Storm Humberto gaining strength, staying off Florida coast
The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. advisory upped Humberto's maximum sustained winds to 60 mph, moving north-northwest at 6 mph.
Depression likely to form as tropical wave moves towards Florida, Gulf of Mexico
A tropical wave that is expected to pass across Florida this weekend will likely become a tropical depression.
Tuesday marks the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, 4 systems being monitored
As rescue efforts continue following the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Bahamas, from a climatological standpoint, Hurricane Dorian was right on time.
Disturbance in the Atlantic expected to bring heavy rainfall to Bahamas, Florida
A disturbance in the Atlantic has Florida in its trajectory and could develop further over the weekend.
These are 5 of the worst hurricanes to have made landfall in the US
When combining the worst of the worst, there are a handful of storms that changed the history of the country. Here are the five of the most significant hurricanes to have made landfall in the U.S.