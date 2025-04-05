Father speaks after viral video surfaces in crash that killed daughter, 2 other women

The Brief Three women died in a Lake County crash after speeding and drinking, as seen in a viral video now part of the FHP investigation. Kaneisha Lewis’ father urges the public to remember his daughter for how she lived, not how she died. He asks for compassion, saying online judgment is compounding the families' grief.



The father of one of three women killed in a deadly Lake County crash last weekend is speaking about a viral video that the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has said will be part of its investigation into the incident.

'Every parent's wish is, it was me to go before her'

What we know:

Three women were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Lake County, Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred along State Road 19, just south of Saint Florian Lane. Investigators said the SUV failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, struck a pole, and flipped multiple times. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, and all were ejected from the vehicle. One woman survived and remains hospitalized.

FHP confirmed that a video circulating on social media is now part of their investigation. The video appears to show the women inside the SUV, passing around a bottle of tequila while the speedometer registers 116 mph.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash. It’s also unclear exactly when the video was recorded in relation to the crash. While alcohol is suspected to be involved, toxicology results have not yet been publicly released. The condition and identity of the lone survivor have not been disclosed.

The backstory:

One of the victims, 32-year-old Kaneisha Tyeshia Lewis, was a mother of five. Her father, Lee R. Lewis, spoke out this week in response to the social media video and the public’s reaction to it. Lewis said the viral footage does not reflect who his daughter was. He described her as fun-loving and full of life, emphasizing that how she lived should be more important than how she died.

Big picture view:

The tragedy has sparked conversations around driving safety, social media, and the public's rush to judgment on high-profile incidents. While the video may provide useful evidence for investigators, some say it has contributed to an online narrative that overshadows the loss experienced by the victims' families.

Lee Lewis is calling for compassion and space for grieving families. He acknowledged the need for conversations around responsible behavior but said that the negative commentary directed at the women is hurtful and misplaced.

What they're saying:

Lee Lewis spoke candidly about his daughter and the difficult days since the crash. He said the video is not how he wants his daughter to be remembered. Instead, he wants her to be remembered by how she lived, and not by how she died.

"Funny, loved to have fun — that was my baby girl," said Lewis of his daughter, 32-year-old Kaneisha Tyeshia Lewis. "Every parent's wish is it was me to go before her," said Lewis.

FHP confirmed this social media video is now part of their crash investigation. It appears to show the driver speeding and alcohol being passed around the SUV before the women were killed.

"The information I have received — my daughter didn't suffer," Lewis explained.

Lewis said there is a conversation to have about driving safety, but the negativity towards the women's actions has overshadowed the families' grief.

'They have families, they have friends, they have kids," Lewis said. "They need to back off and let them rest. Let them take their rest and let the families grieve and get over this."

Lewis added that his faith keeps him strong as he remembers his daughter. However, he is worried about the five children she left behind.

"[For] the kids, it'll be a tough road. Anybody can raise them, but it's still not their mom," said Lewis.

Lewis' funeral is set for next Saturday. One woman survived the crash and is still recovering in the hospital.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: