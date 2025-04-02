Social media post part of investigation into deadly Lake County crash, FHP says

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Lake County crash that killed three women and left one critically injured, with a viral social media video as key evidence. Officials say none of the victims wore seatbelts, and toxicology reports are pending. Families are grieving, raising funds for medical and funeral expenses, while authorities stress the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.



The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 35 News that a viral social media video is a part of their investigation into a deadly crash in Lake County.

‘There were a lot of distractions in that car’

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has confirmed that a viral social media video is part of their investigation into a deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Lake County. The crash took place on State Road 19, just south of Saint Florian Lane, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, struck a pole, and flipped several times. None of the four occupants in the Jeep were wearing seatbelts, and all were ejected from the vehicle.

Three women—Kaneisha Lewis, Aqutavia Pew, and Shaykaylah Mathis—died in the crash. A fourth passenger, 26-year-old Mariah Belcher, survived but remains hospitalized in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury, fractured vertebrae, and a spleen injury.

FHP is still awaiting toxicology reports and analyzing vehicle data, including the speed recorded in the video. Officials are also using this incident as a reminder of the importance of wearing seatbelts.

What we don't know:

While investigators are examining the viral video, it remains unclear whether it accurately captures the moments leading up to the crash. The exact role distractions played in the accident is still being determined, as is whether alcohol or other substances were involved. Toxicology reports have not yet been released, and authorities have yet to confirm the driver’s condition at the time of the crash.

Additionally, questions remain about where the group was coming from and what factors may have contributed to the driver losing control.

The backstory:

The deadly crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on March 30 along State Road 19 just south of Saint Florian Lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on SR-19 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The Jeep then ran off the roadway, struck a pole, and overturned several times, causing all four occupants to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The occupants included a 30-year-old female driver from Mount Dora and three female passengers, ages 26, 28, and 32, from Eustis. The driver and one of the passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other passengers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where one was later pronounced deceased.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the report from FHP.

The victims of this crash were young women in their 20s and 30s, enjoying what appears to have been a night out before the tragedy struck. According to Mariah Belcher’s mother, the group may have been leaving a party when they allegedly posted a video to social media before the crash.

Big picture view:

This crash highlights ongoing concerns about distracted driving, impaired driving, and seatbelt use. The Florida Highway Patrol has emphasized the dangers of not wearing seatbelts, as all four individuals in the Jeep were ejected during the crash.

Additionally, the incident raises questions about social media’s role in risky behavior. If investigators confirm that distractions or impairment played a role, it may serve as yet another example of how dangerous decisions behind the wheel can have fatal consequences.

What they're saying:

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed viral social media video is a part of their investigation into this weekend's deadly crash in Lake County.

"If the video ends up being exactly what our investigators are able to prove, there were a lot of distractions in that car for the driver and the other passengers," said Lt. Tara Crescenzi, Florida Highway Patrol.

Kaneisha Lewis, Aqutavia Pew, and Shaykaylah Mathis were killed in the crash while a fourth person, Mariah Belcher, was hospitalized.

"My child is here, but it's three kids that lost their lives behind this," said Marsha Knight, Belcher's mother. "And I want their family to go through their grieving and not have to worry about my baby."

She said her daughter has a traumatic brain injury, fractured vertebrae in her neck and suffered a spleen injury.

"My whole ride from Alabama all I could say is that my child should live and not die. She's fighting," said Knight.

Knight said her daughter and her friends may have been leaving a party when they allegedly made the post on social media and crashed. She said it's hard watching that video and knowing a night of fun with friends ended like that.

What you can do:

Knight says the family is raising money for medical expenses now on a GoFundMe page. A GoFundMe page created by the loved ones of Kaneisha Lewis describes her as a mom of five who was sweet and loving, and another GoFundMe page created by the loved ones of Aqutavia Pew says her family is heartbroken by the loss.

The Mayor of Eustis announced there will be a prayer vigil this Sunday, April 6, at Carver Park at 5 p.m. for the women.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: