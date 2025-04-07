Universal Orlando's Epic Universe first look: Dark Universe

The Brief Dark Universe is one of five immersive lands at Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe theme park, opening May 22. Guests can explore a gothic village filled with monsters, take thrilling rides like Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf , and interact with eerie characters and creatures. The land also features themed dining, spooky shops, and a monster makeup experience that lets visitors embrace their inner creature.



FOX 35 is taking a first look at Universal Orlando's brand-new theme park…Epic Universe!

Universal Orlando's highly anticipated fourth theme park in The City Beautiful is bringing 5 new lands full of attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy.

FOX 35's David Martin had the chance to preview the park before it opens to the public on May 22. Check out what he discovered after he entered Dark Universe!

What is Dark Universe?

What to Expect:

Dark Universe is the grim and mythical world that will allow guests to explore the mystery of monsters! The village is full of creatures and experiments from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

"The journey to Dark Universe begins the moment you step through the electrifying portal, which harnesses the dark energy of darkmoor", FOX 35's David Martin said. "Universal was the pioneer of the horror movie genre, so it makes sense that they completely nailed to perfection the "Dark Universe" world".

What can guests expect to find in Dark Universe?

RIDES:

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - In Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein carries on her family’s dark legacy in a secret lab beneath their estate. During a live showcase of her groundbreaking attempt to control monsters, chaos erupts when Dracula leads a rebellion, rallying furious creatures like The Wolf Man, The Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and others. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Curse of the Werewolf - Maleva, the wise leader of The Guild of Mystics, invites you into a hidden wagon camp deep in the forest. There, you’re cautioned about the fearsome beasts that lurk in the shadows. Soon, you’ll find yourself aboard Curse of the Werewolf—a wild, twisting ride through the dark woods, dodging glowing eyes and snapping jaws as a relentless pack of werewolves closes in. It is a thrill coaster with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches.

Curse of the Werewolf

SHOWS & INTERACTIVE ATTRACTIONS:

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience - At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, Dr. Pretorius’ former lab has been transformed into a macabre makeover parlor, keeping his twisted legacy alive. Talented artists work their eerie magic on guests, helping them unleash their inner Universal Monster—whether it's a werewolf, vampire, or a stylishly sinister new creation.

Say Hello to the Residents of Darkmoor Village - Explore Darkmoor Village and meet its unique residents, including Frankenstein’s Monster and his Bride, Ygor, The Invisible Man, a brave monster hunter, and even a singing musician.

STORES:

Pretorius' Scientific Oddities

Manor Storehouse

Guild of Mystics

FOOD & DRINKS:

Quick Service:

Das Stakehaus - Protein-rich hearty meals

The Burning Blade Tavern - B urgers, wings, bratwursts, pretzels and beverages

De Lacey's Cottage - Cinnamon bites, pretzels and more

More than 100 new themed menu items will be available at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

What are the four other lands in Epic Universe?

Big picture view:

Super Nintendo World

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Celestial Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

When will Epic Universe open?

Timeline:

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

How to buy tickets?

What you can do:

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

