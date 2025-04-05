Epic Universe's Helios Grand Hotel: Exclusive inside first look

The Brief Universal Orlando revealed the Helios Grand Hotel, a 500-room luxury resort with direct access to Epic Universe. Themed after the Greek sun god, the hotel features celestial décor, a massive pool area, and a rooftop bar with sweeping park views. Guests and visitors alike can dine at Bar Helios, which offers Mediterranean tapas and signature cocktails late into the night.



Universal has given FOX 35 a first look inside its new flagship resort, the Helios Grand Hotel, which serves as the centerpiece of the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando.

What is the Helios Grand Hotel?

What we know:

Universal Orlando has unveiled the Helios Grand Hotel, a 500-room luxury resort as the centerpiece of the new Epic Universe theme park. Named after the Greek sun god, the hotel promises a blend of imaginative theming and upscale amenities, including a private park entrance, celestial-inspired design, and a range of dining and relaxation options.

Designed to blend high-end comfort with imaginative theming, Helios features a celestial-inspired lobby, a quick-service spot called Aurora Market, and the full-service Flora Tavern.

Outside, guests can relax at Lotus Lagoon, a sprawling pool area with 400 lounge chairs, 18 cabanas — three of them waterfront with butler service — fire pits, and hot tubs. Rooms include standard accommodations for up to five guests, with moon-phase artwork and tech-forward features like iPad-controlled curtains. The top floor boasts Bar Helios, offering panoramic views of the park, a starry-sky ambiance, and a menu of Mediterranean tapas and 17 signature cocktails. Reservations for the bar will be open to the public, even for non-hotel guests.

What they're saying:

The 500-room luxury hotel, named after the Greek sun god, offers guests exclusive access to Epic Universe with a dedicated entrance just steps from the resort.

"In Greek mythology, Helios is the god of the sun," FOX 35’s David Martin said during a tour of the hotel. "And on this gorgeous evening in Orlando, Florida, he was in perfect form, shining on the new Helios Grand Hotel."

Universal has said the resort is designed to be comfortable yet luxurious, where "casual is okay, especially at the pool," according to the broadcast.

What we don't know:

While opening details and amenities have been announced, it's still unclear how much rooms will cost, how quickly reservations are filling up, or whether the park will eventually offer package deals that bundle hotel stays with park admission. Universal has yet to confirm how Helios Grand compares to its existing resort pricing tiers or provide details about transportation links to other parts of the Universal Orlando campus.

What is Epic Universe?

The backstory:

Epic Universe has been in development for five years and is being touted as Universal’s most ambitious theme park to date. Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Florida, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay.

Epic Universe will have five "portals" that will take travelers to various lands throughout the massive theme park – each featuring immersive rides, shows, attractions, meet-and-greets, and restaurants.

Super Nintendo World & Donkey King Country

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Dark Universe

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Celestial Park

The Helios Grand Hotel is intended as the park’s luxury flagship, offering guests an immersive, top-tier experience just steps from the action. Universal is positioning the hotel not just as a place to stay, but as a destination in its own right.

Where is Epic Universe going to be?

Local perspective:

Epic Universe will be located about 7-8 miles away from the other theme parks along Universal Blvd.

When will Epic Universe open?

What's next:

Epic Universe, five years in the making, is Universal’s most ambitious park yet — and the Helios Grand Hotel is being positioned as a shining gateway. Epic Universe opens on May 22.

Central Florida's tourism boom

Big picture view:

Central Florida’s tourism industry is highly competitive, with Universal and Disney constantly pushing the boundaries of themed entertainment. The launch of Helios Grand Hotel and Epic Universe signals Universal’s intent to elevate its brand and compete directly with Disney’s luxury resort offerings. The integration of immersive theming, convenience, and upscale amenities reflects broader trends in experiential travel — especially in family-centered vacation markets.

