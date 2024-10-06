Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: Seminole County updates & information

Published  October 6, 2024 3:42pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Seminole County need to know.

Seminole County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Seminole County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Seminole County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Seminole County Sandbags

City of Winter Springs 

  • Central Winds Park | 1000 Central Winds Drive
  • 8a.m. - 5p.m.
  • Bring your own shovel
  • 15 bags per household

City of Oviedo

  • Public Works Yard |1725 Evans Street
  • Opening Monday, October 7th
  • 10a.m. - 7p.m.
  • Bring your own shovel
  • 10 bag max

Boombah Sports Complex 

  • Overflow Parking Lot, 3325 Cameron Avenue, Sanford
  • Open Saturday, October 5, 11am-8pm
  • Sunday, October 6, 8am-8pm
  • weather conditions permitting
  • Staff wil be on-site and available to help those who need assistance.

City of Altamonte Springs 

  • Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive
  • Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm
  • Unstaffed 

City of Altamonte Springs

  • Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane
  • Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm
  • Unstaffed 

City of Longwood, FL 

  • Candyland Sports Complex, 599 Longdale Ave
  • Open Sunday, October 6, 9am-5pm
  • Unstaffed

Seminole County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Seminole County Emergency Resources

County-by-County emergency resources

