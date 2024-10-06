Hurricane Milton: Seminole County updates & information
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Seminole County need to know.
Seminole County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Seminole County Closings
No closings have been announced.
Seminole County Shelters
No shelters have been announced.
Seminole County Sandbags
City of Winter Springs
- Central Winds Park | 1000 Central Winds Drive
- 8a.m. - 5p.m.
- Bring your own shovel
- 15 bags per household
City of Oviedo
- Public Works Yard |1725 Evans Street
- Opening Monday, October 7th
- 10a.m. - 7p.m.
- Bring your own shovel
- 10 bag max
Boombah Sports Complex
- Overflow Parking Lot, 3325 Cameron Avenue, Sanford
- Open Saturday, October 5, 11am-8pm
- Sunday, October 6, 8am-8pm
- weather conditions permitting
- Staff wil be on-site and available to help those who need assistance.
City of Altamonte Springs
- Eastmonte Park, 830 Magnolia Drive
- Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm
- Unstaffed
City of Altamonte Springs
- Westmonte Recreation Center, 624 Bills Lane
- Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm
- Unstaffed
City of Longwood, FL
- Candyland Sports Complex, 599 Longdale Ave
- Open Sunday, October 6, 9am-5pm
- Unstaffed
Seminole County School Closings
No school closings have been announced.
Seminole County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
County-by-County emergency resources
