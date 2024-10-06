Hurricane Milton: Seminole County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Seminole County need to know.

Seminole County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Seminole County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Seminole County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Seminole County Sandbags

City of Winter Springs

Central Winds Park | 1000 Central Winds Drive

8a.m. - 5p.m.

Bring your own shovel

15 bags per household

City of Oviedo

Public Works Yard |1725 Evans Street

Opening Monday, October 7th

10a.m. - 7p.m.

Bring your own shovel

10 bag max

Boombah Sports Complex

Overflow Parking Lot, 3325 Cameron Avenue, Sanford

Open Saturday, October 5, 11am-8pm

Sunday, October 6, 8am-8pm

weather conditions permitting

Staff wil be on-site and available to help those who need assistance.

City of Altamonte Springs

Eastmonte Park , 830 Magnolia Drive

Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm

Unstaffed

City of Altamonte Springs

Westmonte Recreation Center , 624 Bills Lane

Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm

Unstaffed

City of Longwood, FL

Candyland Sports Complex , 599 Longdale Ave

Open Sunday, October 6, 9am-5pm

Unstaffed

Seminole County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Seminole County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

County-by-County emergency resources

Stay connected with FOX 35