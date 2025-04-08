Florida Gators to celebrate NCAA championship win with rally at UF's Flavet Field
The Florida Gators men's basketball team, national NCAA champions of 2025, will be back in Gainesville on Tuesday for a welcome rally.
Florida edged out Houston in a 65-63 nail-biter to win the NCAA national championship Monday night. The victory marked the Gators’ third national title—and their first since 2007—capping a remarkable postseason run.
What we know:
Fans and students are invited to celebrate the Gators' big win at Flavet Field on the University of Florida campus, starting around 1:30 p.m. Flavet Field is located off of Woodlawn Drive between Stadium and Museum Road.
The team will be introduced at the bandshell, and head coach Todd Golden will share a few words.
The event is free to attend.
The backstory:
Florida entered the tournament as a surprise contender, having been picked to finish sixth in the SEC. Behind the steady leadership of third-year head coach Todd Golden and the emergence of Clayton as a star, the Gators surged through March Madness.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Alex Condon #21 of the Florida Gators shoots the ball during the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship game at Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Image
Houston, led by veteran coach Kelvin Sampson, had its eyes on a first-ever national title and brought a trademark smothering defense. The Cougars had not lost since early February and had erased a 14-point deficit in the semifinal to reach the final stage.
Big picture view:
For Florida, the win reestablishes the program’s place among the elite in college basketball. It shows that a fast rebuild under Golden has paid off, and it gives fans a new hero in Clayton—known as much for his defense Monday night as for his scoring earlier in the tournament.
For Houston, it’s a missed opportunity to capture its first NCAA crown after decades of near-misses, including the Phi Slama Jama era and a Final Four appearance in 2021. The heartbreak continues for a program that’s been knocking at the door.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Associated Press.