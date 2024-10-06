Hurricane Milton: Orange County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Orange County need to know.

Orange County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Orange County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Orange County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Orange County Sandbags

Rollins Softball Field parking lot | 452 Harper Street, Winter Park, Fl

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bring proof of residency

8 bags per resident

Barnett Park | 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Bithlo Community Park | 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Clarcona Horse Park | 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Downey Park | 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

Meadow Woods Recreation Center | 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

West Orange Recreation Center | 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orange County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Orange County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

