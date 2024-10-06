Hurricane Milton: Orange County updates & information
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Orange County need to know.
Orange County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Orange County Closings
No closings have been announced.
Orange County Shelters
No shelters have been announced.
Orange County Sandbags
Rollins Softball Field parking lot | 452 Harper Street, Winter Park, Fl
- 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Bring proof of residency
- 8 bags per resident
Barnett Park | 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Bithlo Community Park | 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820
Clarcona Horse Park | 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703
Downey Park | 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825
Meadow Woods Recreation Center | 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824
West Orange Recreation Center | 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Orange County School Closings
No school closings have been announced.
Orange County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
Hurricane Helene: County-by-County emergency resources
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images
- Download the FOX Local TV app.