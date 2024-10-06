Hurricane Milton: Marion County updates & information
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando
Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Marion County need to know.
Marion County Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced.
Marion County Closings
No closings have been announced.
Marion County Shelters
The following locations will open as emergency shelters in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Citizens with special dietary needs should bring a supply of food with them.
- Special Needs Shelter: Westport High School, 3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala, will open at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Small pets are also allowed into the shelter with proper documentation.
- Pet-Friendly Shelter: Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475.
- General Population Shelter: Fort McCoy School, 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy, FL 32134
Marion County Sandbags
These locations are self-serve, bags are provided, and a limited number of shovels will be available at the sites. However, citizens are encouraged to bring their own. Officials request that each person limit their use to 10 bags per vehicle.
- Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center), 800 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala, FL
- ED Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NW Fourth St, Ocala, FL
- Jervey Gantt Park- 2200 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470
- Dunnellon Public Works, 11924 Bostick St., Dunnellon, Florida 34431
- Wrigley Field, 405 County Rd East 316, Citra, FL
- John Van Fleet Sports Complex, 14445 NE 14th Street Road, Ocala, FL
- Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th St, Belleview FL
- Martel Recycling Center, 296 SW 67th Ave Rd, Ocala, FL
- Marion Oaks, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, FL (Behind the Community Center)
Marion County School Closings
No school closings have been announced.
Marion County Emergency Resources
- Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management
- Call 911 for emergencies
County-by-County emergency resources
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images
- Download the FOX Local TV app.