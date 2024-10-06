Hurricane Milton: Marion County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Marion County need to know.

Marion County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Marion County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Marion County Shelters

The following locations will open as emergency shelters in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Citizens with special dietary needs should bring a supply of food with them.

Special Needs Shelter: Westport High School, 3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala, will open at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Small pets are also allowed into the shelter with proper documentation.

Pet-Friendly Shelter: Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475.

General Population Shelter: Fort McCoy School, 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy, FL 32134

Marion County Sandbags

These locations are self-serve, bags are provided, and a limited number of shovels will be available at the sites. However, citizens are encouraged to bring their own. Officials request that each person limit their use to 10 bags per vehicle.

Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center), 800 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala, FL

ED Croskey Recreation Center , 1510 NW Fourth St, Ocala, FL

Jervey Gantt Park - 2200 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470

Dunnellon Public Works , 11924 Bostick St., Dunnellon, Florida 34431

Wrigley Field , 405 County Rd East 316, Citra, FL

John Van Fleet Sports Complex , 14445 NE 14th Street Road, Ocala, FL

Belleview Sports Complex , 6501 SE 107th St, Belleview FL

Martel Recycling Center , 296 SW 67th Ave Rd, Ocala, FL

Marion Oaks, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, FL (Behind the Community Center)

Marion County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Marion County Emergency Resources

Call 911 for emergencies

Call 911 for emergencies

