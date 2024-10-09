Florida power outage map: Hurricane Milton knocks out service for millions
ORLANDO, Fla. - Millions of people are expected to lose power as Hurricane Milton rips across Florida with torrential rain and powerful wind gusts. Milton made landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night, and is on track towards Central Florida.
An estimated 1.6 million people lost hours mere hours after Milton made landfall. Florida has a number of utility providers. Scroll down to see interactive maps of current power outages across Central Florida.
Central Florida Power Outages
How to know if I've lost power during the storm?
We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below:
- Central Florida Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
- Clay Electric Outage Map
- Duke Energy Power Outages Map
- FPL Power Outages Map
- Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map
- Kissimmee Utility Authority
- Ocala Electric Power Outages Map
- SECO Energy Power Outages Map
- Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
- Tampa Electric Power Outages Map
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida:
Clay Electric Power Outages
Duke Energy Power Outages Map
Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map
Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map
Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map
SECO Energy Power Outages Map
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map
Power Outage Safety Tips
Ready.gov shared the following tips when dealing with a power outage:
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
- Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
- Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
- Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
- Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
- Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images