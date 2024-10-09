Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Lake County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Volusia County, Osceola County, Brevard County, Seminole County, Lake County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:01 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Lake County, Volusia County, Osceola County, Orange County, Seminole County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Flagler County, Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County

Florida power outage map: Hurricane Milton knocks out service for millions

By
Updated  October 9, 2024 11:35pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Millions of people are expected to lose power as Hurricane Milton rips across Florida with torrential rain and powerful wind gusts. Milton made landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night, and is on track towards Central Florida.

An estimated 1.6 million people lost hours mere hours after Milton made landfall. Florida has a number of utility providers. Scroll down to see interactive maps of current power outages across Central Florida.

Central Florida Power Outages

How to know if I've lost power during the storm?

We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below: 

The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida: 

Clay Electric Power Outages

Duke Energy Power Outages Map 

Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map

Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map

Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map 

SECO Energy Power Outages Map

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

 

Power Outage Safety Tips

Ready.gov shared the following tips when dealing with a power outage:

  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
  • Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
  • Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
  • Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
  • Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
  • Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

 

