Florida power outage map: Hurricane Milton knocks out service for millions

Millions of people are expected to lose power as Hurricane Milton rips across Florida with torrential rain and powerful wind gusts. Milton made landfall near Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night, and is on track towards Central Florida.

An estimated 1.6 million people lost hours mere hours after Milton made landfall. Florida has a number of utility providers. Scroll down to see interactive maps of current power outages across Central Florida.

Central Florida Power Outages

How to know if I've lost power during the storm?

We have included outage maps for all the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida at the bottom of this article. Direct links can be found below:

The Florida Municipal Electric Association includes 33 utilities. Below are some outage maps for the major utility companies that serve Central and North Central Florida:

Clay Electric Power Outages

Loading Player...

Duke Energy Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Gainesville Regional Utilities Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Kissimmee Utility Authority Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Orlando Utilities Commission Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

SECO Energy Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Power Outages Map

Loading Player...

Power Outage Safety Tips

Ready.gov shared the following tips when dealing with a power outage:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

