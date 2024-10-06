Hurricane Milton: Osceola County updates & information

Press play above to watch the latest news, weather, and storm coverage from FOX 35 Orlando





Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast this week. Here is the latest information and updates people in Osceola County need to know.

Osceola County Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced.

Osceola County Closings

No closings have been announced.

Osceola County Shelters

No shelters have been announced.

Osceola County Sandbags

Osceola Heritage Park | 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 34744

9a.m. - 5p.m. Sunday, October 6

9a.m. - 6p.m. Monday, October 7

Bring your own shovel

25 bags per household

Osceola County School Closings

No school closings have been announced.

Osceola County Emergency Resources

Click here for more information from Orange County Emergency Management

Call 911 for emergencies

County-by-County emergency resources

Stay connected with FOX 35