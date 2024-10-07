Hurricane Milton: Evacuation orders in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are preparing for Hurricane Milton, which has become a powerful Category 5 in the Gulf of Mexico, as it heads towards Florida's Gulf Coast.
Ahead of Milton, some counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuations, especially for those who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas. Here is a list of evacuations as they're announced.
Marion County evacuations
Marion County has issued mandatory evacuations for those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and homes built before 1994.
"Those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so. Residents are encouraged to first seek shelter with family or friends living in a site-built home constructed after 1994 to ensure compliance with modern building codes."
Click here to see the year your home was built.
