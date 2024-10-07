Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Sumter County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:36 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton: Evacuation orders in Central Florida

By
Published  October 7, 2024 4:09pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are preparing for Hurricane Milton, which has become a powerful Category 5 in the Gulf of Mexico, as it heads towards Florida's Gulf Coast.

Ahead of Milton, some counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuations, especially for those who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas. Here is a list of evacuations as they're announced.

Hurricane Milton latest updates: 

Marion County evacuations

Marion County has issued mandatory evacuations for those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and homes built before 1994.

"Those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so. Residents are encouraged to first seek shelter with family or friends living in a site-built home constructed after 1994 to ensure compliance with modern building codes."

Click here to see the year your home was built.

