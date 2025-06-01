Off-duty Florida deputy arrested on I-4 with fake 'CHASEM3' license plate: officials

The Brief An off-duty Volusia County sheriff's deputy has resigned after being arrested for riding a motorcycle with a fake license plate. According to authorities, the tag read "CHASEM3." The sheriff's office also found a social media account that allegedly belongs to Muzzy that showed reckless stunt riding on public roads.



An off-duty Volusia County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday night for riding a motorcycle with a fake license plate and has since resigned, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Erica Muzzy was arrested along Interstate 4 and charged with possession of a counterfeit license plate.

What happened?

What we know:

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Muzzy was riding a motorcycle on I-4 West in Deltona with a tag that was flipped up and was not visible, deputies said. When flipped down, the tag reportedly read "CHASEM3."

Muzzy was pulled over and later taken to the Volusia County jail on a $2,500 bond.

Erica Muzzy (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to the traffic stop, deputies said Muzzy was involved in an incident just before 9 p.m. in Deltona.

The sheriff's office said one of its deputies spotted a motorcycle rider at a Wawa located at 3400 Howland Boulevard who had fled from an attempted traffic stop earlier Saturday evening.

While being detained, that rider called out to Muzzy, who was with his group of riders, and became argumentative with the deputy conducting the investigation.

That motorcyclist was arrested on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. His identity was not immediately released.

After his arrest, deputies said Muzzy chose to leave the Wawa on her motorcycle with a fake tag instead of having it towed or getting a ride home.

Dig deeper:

Following Muzzy's arrest, the sheriff's office said it became aware of a social media account associated with her showing reckless stunt riding on public roads.

Authorities are now looking into that behavior as part of an internal investigation.

Before Muzzy resigned, she had worked as a deputy since 2021 and was most recently assigned to District 2, which covers DeLand and northwest Volusia.

What's next:

Muzzy appeared before a judge for a court appearance on Sunday morning and has since been released on bond.

As of Sunday afternoon, her next court hearing had not been scheduled.

