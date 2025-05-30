Beachgoers mesmerized by massive swarm of sand fleas spotted on Florida's Space Coast

The Brief Thousands of sand fleas swarming were spotted on the Space Coast. The rare phenomenon caught on camera may have been during a mass mating.



A video of thousands of tiny sand fleas is going viral on the Space Coast.

'It was very shocking'

What we know:

A longtime beachgoer captured the sight in Satellite Beach. Sand fleas are super common by the waterline on the coast of Florida, but it’s extremely rare to see that many all at once above the sand.

Experts think they could have been mating or eating something in the area they all liked. Sand fleas aren’t bugs but actually crabs. They’re known for being good bait and totally harmless. But, in other countries, doctors say they can leave parasites in people’s skin.

What they're saying:

A massive swarm of sand fleas spotted this week along Florida’s Space Coast has beachgoers stunned and experts guessing, as video of the unusual sight spreads across social media.

"It was very shocking. That’s why I took the video. I didn’t think it was going to blow up like that," said Denise Derrick Wright, who took the video she posted on social media.

Dr. Todd Osborne, a biogeochemist at the University of Florida, said he’s never seen so many gathered in one place.

"There may be a lot of that buried in the sand there, or maybe it’s a mating thing’s going on, and I think that’s more likely," said Dr. Osborne.

While the sight might be unsettling, Florida’s sand fleas are harmless. However, experts note that similar species in other parts of the world can carry parasites.

"There are some in other countries that kind of lay eggs under the skin and leave parasites and things like that, but that is not something you have to worry about on Florida’s beaches," said Dr. Bobby Ford, who’s the ER Medical Director at Orlando Health.

