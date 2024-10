Hurricane Milton: Florida school closings list

Florida schools, colleges, and universities have announced closures ahead of Hurricane Milton. Here is the latest news and updates into our newsroom.

Alachua County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Brevard County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Flagler County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Marion County School Closures

After-school activities canceled on Tuesday, Oct. 8,

Closed on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 & 10.

Lake County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Orange County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Osceola County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Polk County School Closures

After-school activities on Monday, Oct. 7, are canceled.

Schools closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Oct. 8-10.

Sumter County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Seminole County School Closures

No school closures have been announced.

Volusia County School Closures

School in session on Monday, Oct. 7. After-school activities canceled.

Florida College, University Closures