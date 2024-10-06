Hurricane Milton: Do you live in an evacuation zone? Here's how to find out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that mandatory and voluntary evacuations would happen as Hurricane Milton makes its way across the Gulf of Mexico towards the state's west coast.

Milton became a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, and is expected to strengthen further into a possible major hurricane – a Cat. 3 storm or higher.

Some areas near Tampa Bay have already issued mandatory evacuations for those who live along the coastline.

If you live in a low-lying area that's prone to flooding, in a mobile home, or an unsafe structure, those areas may be ordered to evacuate during a hurricane, either part of a voluntary evacuation or a mandatory evacuation.

To find out whether you live in a flood zone:

Visit www.floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone and click the " Know Your Zone map " link.

Type in your address. It will then let you know if you're in a flood zone, and if you are, what zone.

Those who live in Zone A are considered to be the most vulnerable and are typically the first to be evacuated. Zone F is the least likely to be evacuated.

The main zones are A, B, C, D, and F. However, some counties have zones specific to them. There are a total of 21 flood zones in Florida.

What do you do if you are ordered to evacuate?