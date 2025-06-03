Julie Sulpizio Lake County ambush suspect ruled incompetent to stand trial again

The Brief Julie Ann Sulpizio, accused of orchestrating a deadly ambush that killed a Lake County deputy and injured two others, has been found incompetent to stand trial for a second time due to schizophrenia and related mental health issues. Court documents state she remains a danger to herself and others and is unfit to proceed with legal proceedings.



Julie Sulpizio, the woman accused of orchestrating a religious-backed, doomsday-style "ambush" with her family that killed one Lake County deputy and injured two others, has been found incompetent to stand trial, for a second time, according to new court documents.

What we know:

On February 28, Sulpizio was originally found not competent to stand trial and was sent to a mental health facility.

On May 28, court records show that she was found not competent again due to "Schizophrenia, r/o Schizoaffective Disorder, Bipolar type". The court records also state that Sulpizio is "in imminent danger of harm to herself or others and neglect of self-care".

Who is Julie Sulpizio?

Dig deeper:

49-year-old Julie Ann Sulpizio is the lone survivor of her family, which initially consisted of herself, her husband Michael Sulpizio, and her two adult daughters, Cheyenne and Savannah, who were adopted by Michael. Sulpizio was arrested and charged in August 2024 after allegedly orchestrating an "ambush" against Lake County deputies at her home near Eustis.

49-year-old Julie Ann Sulpizio

What happened on August 2, 2024?

The backstory:

Lake County deputies responded to the neighborhood in the early evening of August 2, 2024 after receiving a 911 call about a woman, later identified as Sulpizio, who was apparently assaulting her neighbors and wouldn't leave.

Lake County Sheriff Grinnell said Sulpizio kept trying to get the neighbors to come to her house. She eventually made some statements that drew concern for the well-being of her husband and daughters.

Sulpizio was placed in handcuffs and taken to the hospital. Deputies went over to Sulpizio's home to conduct a well-fare check and once inside, were met with a "hail of gunfire."

Master Deputy Bradley Link was shot in the back multiple times, fell, and became "trapped" inside the home and unable to get out. Other deputies were also shot and attempted to rescue him, but were being shot by those inside the home, Michael, Savannah and Cheyenne.

SWAT teams attempted to rescue Deputy Link, but were also met with gunfire.

Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link. Deputy Link was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 2, while responding to a disturbance call. Photo via Lake County Sheriff's Office

In total, three deputies were shot. Deputy Link died at the hospital. Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano were hospitalized and treated for their injuries.

Sulpizio's husband and her two adult daughters, were found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, officials said.

What has happened since Sulpizio was arrested?

Timeline:

August 2, 2024 - Julie Sulpizio was arrested after she allegedly orchestrated a deadly ambush of three Lake County sheriff’s deputies. Her husband and two adult daughters were a part of the ambush. The three of them shot at the deputies inside the home, leading to the death of Deputy Link and the injuring of Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano.

August 7, 2024 - Sulpizio pleaded not guilty to the charges recommended by arresting officers.

August 19, 2024 - Sulpizio was indicted by a grand jury on nine charges: principal to first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, four counts of battery — one of them on a law enforcement officer — and three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

October 1, 2024 - Florida prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty and filed their decision with the Fifth Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida. In its filing, prosecutors said there are five aggravating factors that warrant the death penalty consideration:

Julie Sulpizio was allegedly convicted of a capital felony or a previous felony involving the use or threat of violence.

Julia Sulpizio knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons.

The capital felony was committed to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or the enforcement of laws.

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.

The victim of the capital felony was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his or her official duties.

February 25, 2025 - Plea Negotiation Conference held.

February 28, 2025 - Sulpizio found not competent to stand trial.

April 24, 2025 - Julie Sulpizio ordered back into Lake County Jail, competency hearing scheduled.

May 1, 2025 - Originally scheduled competency hearing canceled.

May 29, 2025 - Competency review hearing held. Sulpizio found not competent to stand trial for the second time.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: