Tropical Storm Milton: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fl - Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to bring heavy rains and hurricane force winds to Florida.
Ahead of the storm, several counties have opened sandbag locations for people to fill their sandbags.
Here is our latest list. FOX 35 will continue to update as information comes into the newsroom.
Orange County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Seminole County sandbag locations
- City of Winter Springs Central Winds Park | 1000 Central Winds Drive8a.m. - 5p.m.Bring your own shovel15 bags per household
- Central Winds Park | 1000 Central Winds Drive
- 8a.m. - 5p.m.
- Bring your own shovel
- 15 bags per household
Volusia County sandbag locations
- City of New Smyrna BeachSports Complex football stadium | 2335 Sunset DriveOpen 24hrs15 bags per resident
- Sports Complex football stadium | 2335 Sunset Drive
- Open 24hrs
- 15 bags per resident
- City of Daytona BeachBethune Point Park9a.m. - 3p.m.10 bags per vehicle
- Bethune Point Park
- 9a.m. - 3p.m.
- 10 bags per vehicle
- City of EdgewaterEdgewater Fire Rescue Association Fire Hall | Hibiscus Drive & 26th StreetMango Tree Lake | 901 Mango Tree DriveBoth locations open 24hrsBring your own shovels and bags10 bags per household
- Edgewater Fire Rescue Association Fire Hall | Hibiscus Drive & 26th Street
- Mango Tree Lake | 901 Mango Tree Drive
- Both locations open 24hrs
- Bring your own shovels and bags
- 10 bags per household
- City of Port Orange Port Orange City Center | Herbert StreetOctober 5th 2:30p.m. - 7p.m. | October 6th 7a.m. - 7p.m.Bring your own shovel10 bags per person
- Port Orange City Center | Herbert Street
- October 5th 2:30p.m. - 7p.m. | October 6th 7a.m. - 7p.m.
- Bring your own shovel
- 10 bags per person
- Volusia County Fire Stations Station 23 | 1850 Pioneer Trail Station 34 | 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road 8a.m. - 5p.m.10 bags per household
- Station 23 | 1850 Pioneer Trail
- Station 34 | 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road
- 8a.m. - 5p.m.
- 10 bags per household
Polk County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Lake County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Sumter County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Osceola County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Brevard County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Flagler County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.
Marion County sandbag locations
None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.