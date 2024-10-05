Tropical Storm Milton: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to bring heavy rains and hurricane force winds to Florida.

Ahead of the storm, several counties have opened sandbag locations for people to fill their sandbags.

Here is our latest list. FOX 35 will continue to update as information comes into the newsroom.

Orange County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Seminole County sandbag locations

City of Winter Springs Central Winds Park | 1000 Central Winds Drive8a.m. - 5p.m.Bring your own shovel15 bags per household

Volusia County sandbag locations

City of New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex football stadium | 2335 Sunset DriveOpen 24hrs15 bags per resident

City of Daytona Beach Bethune Point Park9a.m. - 3p.m.10 bags per vehicle

City of Edgewater Edgewater Fire Rescue Association Fire Hall | Hibiscus Drive & 26th StreetMango Tree Lake | 901 Mango Tree DriveBoth locations open 24hrsBring your own shovels and bags10 bags per household

City of Port Orange Port Orange City Center | Herbert StreetOctober 5th 2:30p.m. - 7p.m. | October 6th 7a.m. - 7p.m.Bring your own shovel10 bags per person

Volusia County Fire Stations Station 23 | 1850 Pioneer Trail Station 34 | 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road 8a.m. - 5p.m.10 bags per household

Polk County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Lake County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Sumter County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Osceola County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Brevard County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Flagler County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Marion County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.



