Hurricane Milton: Brightline to stop some train routes Wednesday, Thursday

Published  October 7, 2024 3:51pm EDT
MIAMI, Fla. - Brightline will cease some of its train routes on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 & 10, ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The train service will suspend operations between West Palm Beach and Orlando, Brightline said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Brightline's 7:45 p.m. northbound department from Miami will end at West Palm Beach. All other Tuesday departments will proceed as scheduled.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

Brightline will resume full operations after assessing its tracks once Hurricane Milton has passed. Passengers with current reservations should look for an email with updates on their trip.