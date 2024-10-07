Hurricane Milton: Brightline to stop some train routes Wednesday, Thursday

Brightline will cease some of its train routes on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 & 10, ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The train service will suspend operations between West Palm Beach and Orlando, Brightline said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Brightline's 7:45 p.m. northbound department from Miami will end at West Palm Beach. All other Tuesday departments will proceed as scheduled.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

Brightline will resume full operations after assessing its tracks once Hurricane Milton has passed. Passengers with current reservations should look for an email with updates on their trip.