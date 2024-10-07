Hurricane Milton: Brightline to stop some train routes Wednesday, Thursday
MIAMI, Fla. - Brightline will cease some of its train routes on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 & 10, ahead of Hurricane Milton.
The train service will suspend operations between West Palm Beach and Orlando, Brightline said.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Brightline's 7:45 p.m. northbound department from Miami will end at West Palm Beach. All other Tuesday departments will proceed as scheduled.
Brightline will resume full operations after assessing its tracks once Hurricane Milton has passed. Passengers with current reservations should look for an email with updates on their trip.