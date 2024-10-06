Hurricane Milton tracker: Latest cone, path, spaghetti models
Hurricane Milton formed Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to continue to strengthen – potentially into a major hurricane – before making landfall over Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.
Floridians have been urged to finalize their preparations by Tuesday, including filling up their vehicle gas tanks, buying non-perishable food items should the power go out, typing down outdoor lawn furniture, and making their disaster kit. For those who live on barrier islands or in flood zones, Gov. DeSantis said there would likely be voluntary and mandatory evacuations.
- School closures: Central Florida schools, colleges, universities closing ahead of Hurricane Milton
- County-by-county guide: Closures, shelters, sandbag locations
- Sandbags: Where to find them
The Gulf Coast, which is still cleaning up from Hurricane Helene, could see life-threatening storm surge, flooding, damaging winds, and torrential rain. In Central Florida, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and flooding are all possible.
Here is the latest forecast cone, spaghetti models, and satellite images of Hurricane Milton:
Hurricane Milton Forecast Cone
Hurricane Milton Spaghetti Models
Hurricane Milton Satellite Image
