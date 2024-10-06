Hurricane Milton: County-by-county guide Central Florida
Hurricane Milton is expected to become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico before it reaches Florida this week. Storm surge, flooding, torrential rain, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible, regardless of where the eye of the storm makes landfall.
Here is what Floridians need to know about school closures, shelters, evacuation orders, emergency contacts, and other information and updates. Click your county below for the latest.
Hurricane Milton: County-by-County emergency resources
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Orange County
- Osceola County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
