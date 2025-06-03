Security footage leads to murder charge for suspect in deadly Melbourne shooting: officials

The Brief Stephan Dieujuste is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the May 11 shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Jennings in downtown Melbourne. Security footage reportedly showed Dieujuste firing eight shots as Jennings tried to run, contradicting his claim of self-defense. Dieujuste is out on bond, but prosecutors are seeking to have it revoked and increased.



Charges have been upgraded against a man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old in downtown Melbourne this past May.

On Tuesday, the State Attorney’s Office for Brevard County announced that Stephan Dieujuste, 24, is now being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Nathaniel Jennings.

New details:

Dieujuste was initially arrested by the Melbourne Police Department on a manslaughter charge. However, after prosecutors reviewed security footage from a nearby business where the shooting occurred, the charge was elevated to second-degree murder.

Stephan Dieujuste (Credit: Brevard county jail)

Authorities said the security camera video showed a confrontation that did not come to blows. Dieujuste was seen pulling out a gun, stepping back and shooting eight times, even as Jennings ran down the sidewalk to escape, according to officials – contradicting his claim of self-defense.

What's next:

Dieujuste is currently out on bond and has a court date scheduled. The State Attorney’s Office is now seeking to have his bond revoked and reset at a higher amount, citing the seriousness of the upgraded charge.

If convicted, officials said he could receive up to life in prison.

The backstory:

Just before 2:30 a.m. on May 11, a shooting took place on Vernon Place near East New Haven Avenue in Melbourne. The victim, later identified as Jennings, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Dieujuste remained at the scene and told officers he shot Jennings in self-defense, claiming Jennings had attempted to start a fistfight with him.

Police said Jennings was not armed.

Pictured: Nathaniel Jennings (Credit: UNW athletics website)

Who was Nathanial Jennings?

Dig deeper:

Jennings, of Palm Bay, was visiting from out of state and had family in the area.

He was attending the University of Northwestern - St. Paul, a Christian university located in Minnesota. He was a defensive lineman on the university's football team.

What they're saying:

The head football coach at the University of Northwestern released a statement regarding the death of Nate Jennings:

"Nate was a treasured member of our football team, being honored with all-conference accolades following his first year of collegiate competition. For as talented as Nate was on the football field, he was an even better person off of it. His contagious energy and positivity will be missed. We are praying for Nate’s mother Autumn, brother Isaiah, and other members of his extended family during this difficult time", UNW Head Football Coach Matt Moore said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: