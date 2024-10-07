Expand / Collapse search
Orlando International Airport (MCO) to suspend commercial flights Wednesday morning

Published  October 7, 2024 1:27pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) will suspend commercial flights and private operations on Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The airport will remain open to accept emergency aid and relief flights, but will stop commercial passenger flights, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority announced.

MCO did not specify a time when commercial flights would end. The airport said it would reopen as soon as possible based on damage assessments.

MCO is not an authorized shelter, officials said. People should not go to the airport to seek shelter from the storm.