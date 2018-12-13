Man shuts down Daytona Beach airport after scaling fences
Deputies say a man scaled two fences at Daytona Beach International Airport, disrupting operations at the airport. A pilot first noticed the man after he jumped a fence and was running toward a runway. About an hour later, he was seen climbing another fence, and that prompted all flights to be shut down.

Bethune-Cookman students stock food pantry

Retired Orange County Judge Belvin Perry, Jr., who chairs the Board of Trustees at Bethune-Cookman University, recently joined students for a few hours of shopping to stock a student government-run food pantry.

Mother, baby manatee trapped in spillway

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are trying to figure out how to rescue two manatees that are trapped in a spillway after high-tide during Hurricane Dorian.