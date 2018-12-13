Man shuts down Daytona Beach airport after scaling fences
Deputies say a man scaled two fences at Daytona Beach International Airport, disrupting operations at the airport. A pilot first noticed the man after he jumped a fence and was running toward a runway. About an hour later, he was seen climbing another fence, and that prompted all flights to be shut down.
Greyhound racing to end in Daytona Beach in March
The Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club announced they will end live greyhound racing at their track in March 2020.
Bethune-Cookman students stock food pantry
Retired Orange County Judge Belvin Perry, Jr., who chairs the Board of Trustees at Bethune-Cookman University, recently joined students for a few hours of shopping to stock a student government-run food pantry.
Traffic at school pick up line has parents worried
Traffic congestion at a South Daytona school has some parents worried. Carolyn Marie Shaberis has three grandkids who attend South Daytona Elementary.
Man accused of fatal stabbing at Daytona Beach gas station faces a judge
Joe McCants stood in Volusia County court, Sunday morning, charged with the stabbing death of Thebese Rankin.
Standoff suspect in custody after claiming to have grenade at Daytona Beach hotel
Police arrested David Allen, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, after a six-hour standoff outside the Ocean Breeze Hotel on Atlantic Avenue Saturday afternoon.
One person stabbed at Daytona Beach gas station, person of interest in custody
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after being stabbed at a Daytona Beach gas station.
Mom goes home 5 years after driving van with kids into ocean at Daytona Beach
A South Carolina woman who was convicted of driving her minivan into the Atlantic Ocean in Florida with her children inside five years ago has been allowed to return home.
DNA genealogy helps law enforcement catch criminals
Millions of people send in their DNA to try to learn more about their nationalities and family history, and cops are using it to their advantage to catch suspects.
Local law enforcement recognized by PETA
Several police departments and sheriffs' offices across Central Florida are getting recognition from PETA.
FWC is confident that the trapped manatees are free
The Florida Fish and Wildlife is confident it has freed two trapped manatees in the Halifax River in Daytona.
Mother, baby manatee trapped in spillway
Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are trying to figure out how to rescue two manatees that are trapped in a spillway after high-tide during Hurricane Dorian.
Crackdown on panhandling in Daytona Beach
HURRICANE IRMA: Reports from Daytona Beach
Final vote expected on tattoo measure
Volusia County homeless shelter plans could be put up to a vote
Search for gunman who shot at house
Margaritaville community breaks ground in Daytona Beach
