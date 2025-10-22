Jackie Robinson Ballpark $30M renovation project near completion

The Brief Renovations at Jackie Robinson Ballpark are nearly finished, creating a modern facility with upgraded amenities and player development features. The $30 million project will be complete by spring 2026, with the Daytona Tortugas sidelined for this season. The upgrades honor Jackie Robinson’s legacy and have drawn praise from Major League Baseball.



Renovations are nearing completion at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, as crews work to transform the historic stadium into a modern baseball facility.

Though the Daytona Tortugas will not play at the ballpark this season, FOX 35 toured the site Wednesday to check on progress.

The backstory:

The $30 million project covers 30,000 square feet and includes a new multi-story player development center, home and away clubhouses, indoor batting cages, and fitness areas.

Fans will see upgraded amenities such as new team stores, club seating, improved parking, and enhanced accessibility.

A balcony will provide panoramic views of the field. The Daytona Tortugas will not play at the ballpark this season as the work continues.

Local perspective:

Jackie Robinson Ballpark is a historic baseball stadium that has served as a community landmark and the home of the Daytona Tortugas.

The renovations represent a significant investment aimed at modernizing the facility while honoring the legacy of Jackie Robinson, the baseball legend and civil rights pioneer for whom the park is named.

Timeline:

Renovations started late last year and are expected to be completed by spring 2026. The Daytona Tortugas will skip this season at the ballpark due to ongoing construction.

