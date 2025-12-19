Investigation details released in 10-minute flight, crash killing NASCAR's Greg Biffle and 6 more

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly plane crash involving NASCAR champion Greg Biffle and six others. It's not known who was piloting the plane at this time. All seven occupants on board the plane died in the crash.



10 minutes. That's how much time passed from when a 1981 Cessna C550 airplane took off at a North Carolina regional airport and when it crashed – killing NASCAR champion Greg Biffle and six others.

One day later, the National Transportation Safety Board said it's working to learn more about what happened. The NTSB team is gathering witness statements, analyzing the wreckage from the crash and has sent the plane's cockpit voice recorder to Washington D.C. for an analysis.

What we know:

A Cessna C550 airplane took off from Stateville Regional Airport in Stateville, North Carolina – about 45 miles north of Charlotte – around 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 18. Investigators said preliminary data showed the plane made a left turn west then a left turn to the east – apparently turning back toward the airport around 5 minutes after leaving.

Michael Graham, board member with the National Transportation Safety Board, said he's not aware of any issue with the plane at the time that caused it to turn back.

Michael Graham, board member with the National Transportation Safety Board, discusses a deadly plane crash, killing seven.

"We are studying a lot of things. We are trying to get recordings of the various frequencies that the airplane might have been on (and) any other witness statements that might have heard anything," Graham said.

The crash happened on the runway, at 10:15 a.m. The plane hit several trees, another runway and a perimeter fence before coming to a stop. Witnesses said the plane came in low, Graham said.

Fire from the impact engulfed the plane’s central body that houses the crew, passengers and cargo and the plane’s wings.

The NTSB is in the process of documenting the accident site.

SOUTH BOSTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 25: Greg Biffle #69 and his Ryder Jack Biffle look on from the grid during practice for the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience event at South Boston Speedway on June 25, 2022 in South Boston, Virginia. (Photo by J Expand

Who was on the plane?

Retired NASCAR champion Greg Biffle – whose success on the track and humanitarian work off it left a lasting mark on the sport – died in the crash. He was 55.

Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and their two children — daughter Emma and son Ryder — were among seven people killed. Others in the crash were Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and Jack Dutton, FOX 8 reported.

No one onboard the plane survived the crash, Graham confirmed.

"On behalf of the NTSB, I want to express our most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy," Graham said. "We know those on board were deeply rooted in this community."

Information regarding injuries and fatalities in this incident will be released from the local medical examiner.

Who was flying the plane?

The NTSB has not verified who was piloting the plane at this time, Graham said.

"We do know three of the occupants did possess a pilot’s license," he said. The NTSB is not aware of a MAYDAY call, Graham said.

How did weather potentially impact the crash?

There was heavy drizzle at the time of the crash.

"That is one of the three things that we mainly look at," Graham said. "We look at the people operating the aircraft, the aircraft itself, and then we look at the environment. The weather is one of those we look at and will look at very closely.

Who was Greg Biffle?

A native of Vancouver, Washington, Biffle rose through NASCAR’s ranks after being hired by Jack Roush on the advice of Hall of Fame driver Benny Parsons. Nicknamed "The Biff," he quickly made history, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 1998 and winning the series championship in 2000.

He followed with Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2001 and the championship in 2002, becoming the first driver to win titles on both circuits.

Though he never won a Cup Series championship, Biffle was a consistent contender over 14 full-time seasons. He recorded 19 Cup victories in 515 starts, finished in the top 10 in the standings six times and was runner-up in 2005. Across NASCAR’s three national series, he won 54 races.1

Biffle spent 19 seasons with Roush Fenway Racing before parting ways with the team at the end of 2016. He was later named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

What's next:

The NTSB is planning to remove the wreckage to a different location to conduct an analysis. The NTSB is currently interviewing witnesses to learn more. Further updates will be provided as they become available, Graham said.

It’s not known when the airport will reopen.