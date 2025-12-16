Sanford police officer arrested on 80 felony charges in alleged off-duty detail fraud

Sanford Police Investigators have arrested one of their own, accused of official misconduct and organized fraud.

The arrest of Ronny Neal is the culmination of an investigation that began in July 2024.

The backstory:

An investigation found Neal falsified off-duty work to charge the city for hours he did not work, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The investigation began last year when the city’s Finance Department said it discovered unpaid vendor accounts and discrepancies in off-duty detail records.

Neal, the Off-Duty Detail Coordinator, repeatedly failed to provide documentation, according to investigators. By November 2025, patterns suggested criminal activity, leading to a formal investigation and Neal being placed on administrative leave in December.

Neal, a Sanford officer since 2003 and an investigator in the Professional Standards Unit, allegedly created fictitious off-duty details between October 2023 and July 2024. Additional charges may be possible as the investigation continues.

Police Chief Smith called Neal’s actions a betrayal of public trust, saying the officer "used his badge as a shield to hide his criminal acts" and vowed to hold him accountable.