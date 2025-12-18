'You're a scumbag': Sheriff, Seabreeze students confront alleged travel scammer at airport

The Brief Robert Goodwin, 56, was returned to face charges of defrauding students and their families out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a European trip. He faced angry victims immediately upon arrival at Daytona Beach International Airport, prompting an emotional confrontation. Authorities say Goodwin admitted involvement, while families say much of their lost money may never be recovered.



Robert Goodwin was extradited to Volusia County on Wednesday to face charges accusing him of scamming students and their families out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a promised trip to Europe.

Goodwin, 56, came face to face with some of his alleged victims immediately after stepping off the airplane at Daytona Beach International Airport, prompting an emotional scene.

The backstory:

California authorities arrested Goodwin due to warrants for fraud and money laundering charges in Florida. Florida set a bond of $4 million for Godwin. He is being held in Ventura, California prior to his extradition.

Back in September, Seabreeze High School contracted Massachusetts travel agency, Stone and Compass Travel, to help facilitate a class trip to Europe.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Stone and Compass Travel is owned by Goodwin. Seabreeze High claims Goodwin was the main point of contact during the planning of their trip but allegedly stopped responding to their inquiries and pulled the plug on the trip.

Volusia deputies say Goodwin allegedly defrauded more than 100 students, teachers, and chaperons after each paid more than $3,500 to the travel company for the trip.

Florida’s Attorney General’s office says these students aren't alone, adding Goodwin allegedly scammed other students and chaperons out of more than $400,000.

‘You’re a scumbag!'

Families and students shouted at Goodwin as he descended the escalator, calling him a "scumbag" and demanding accountability.

Goodwin, 56, addressed the crowd briefly, saying he was "very sorry" and maintained he is "innocent until proven guilty." He offered no further explanation about how he planned to rectify the situation.

What they're saying:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said authorities have evidence linking Goodwin to the alleged fraud, including his own admissions to investigators.

"His fingerprints are all over it. What he opted not to tell you was that he confessed. I sent the detectives out there. He told the detectives exactly what he did," Sheriff Chitwood explained.

Many affected families said they lost significant amounts of money, including one parent who said she lost $10,000 while trying to fund her daughters’ trip. Some families say they do not expect to recover the money, noting that payments made by debit card cannot be reversed after months of processing.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Despite the frustration, families described seeing Goodwin brought back as a small victory.

"I hope he thinks long and hard about what he did and realizes how many lives he has affected," said one parent. "We are a community… we stick together."

"He’s been captured, and we’ve brought him to justice, and this won't happen to any other schools," another parent said.