Trader Joe's newest Florida store opens today in Daytona Beach

Trader Joe's newest Florida location, located in Daytona Beach, opens Friday with a ribbon cutting at 8:55 a.m.

Customers can line up to grab their favorite Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, dark-chocolate peanut butter cups, edamame, and "Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning."

The Daytona Beach store marks the fourth Trader Joe's spot in Central Florida and its 26th store in Florida.

When is the grand opening? Where can I find the store?

Trader Joe's will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

The store is located at 1511 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

What are the store hours?

Monday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Will it sell alcohol?

Yes. It will serve beer and wine, according to the store's web page.

Trader Joe's history: When was it founded?

Trader Joe's is an American grocery store, headquartered in Monrovia, Calif., that operates in 42 states and D.C. Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and West Virginia don't have Trader Joe's locations.

The grocery chain sells fresh produce as well as specialty snacks, desserts and frozen and ready-to-eat meals. Where is a Trader Joe's near me? How many locations are in Florida?

Other Central Florida Trader Joe's stores are located in Winter Park (131 Orlando Avenue) and Orlando (8323 Sand Lake Road).

Florida currently has 26 Trader Joe's locations. A location in Melbourne (21 Town Center Ave Ste 101) was announced in September.

New Trader Joe's store openings coming soon

Trader Joe's announced several new stores this fall, including four stores in November, 12 in October and nine in September.

These locations include Peachtree City, Ga.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Goodyear, Az, which opened on Nov. 7.

Three locations opened this week, including Newton, Mass. on Nov. 13, Lacey, Wash, on Nov. 14 and the Daytona location.