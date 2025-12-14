Father arrested in toddler's hot tub death in Kissimmee, deputies say

article

The Brief Osceola officials were called out to a Kissimmee address early Saturday morning for reports of an unresponsive child. Reynard Hough, 33, was later arrested after the incident.



A man from Washington D.C., staying at an Airbnb location in Kissimmee is now behind bars after his child drowned in a hot tub, according to deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Osceola officials were initially called to the Kissimmee address off Nice Court just after 3:30 a.m. on December 13 for calls of an unresponsive child who possibly drowned in a hot tub.

The young girl, born in April of 2024, was transported to an area hospital where she later died, according to officials.

Detectives learned 33-year-old Reynard Hough was staying at the address with family members after traveling from Washington D.C. At some point in the night, Hough said he brought his daughter with him into the hot tub and fell asleep with her in his arms. He later awoke and found his daughter unresponsive, according to deputies.

Hough has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The investigation remains ongoing.