Daytona Beach Police launch death investigation after man found unconscious in car

The Daytona Beach Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a man, who was found unconscious in his car Sunday, died.

What we know:

Anthony Chrun, 23, was unconscious in the front seat of his vehicle when Daytona Beach Police found him in the area of Goodall Avenue and South Grandview Avenue on Nov. 2.

Officers were responding to the area around 1:10 a.m., following reports of a person shot, when they located Chrun. Police started life-saving measures, but Chrun died at the scene, Daytona Beach Police reported.

At this time, there is no ongoing threat to the community, authorities said.

Daytona Beach Police investigation

During an investigation, police located and detained the suspected shooter, the department said Nov. 4. Police believe Chrun and the alleged shooter had a previous altercation at a nearby bar.

The suspect was released pending further review by the State Attorney's Office, Daytona Beach Police said.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

What's next:

Detectives also identified all parties involved and are working closely with the State Attorney's office.