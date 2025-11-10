Volunteers hand out food to Volusia County families amid SNAP freeze

The Brief Thousands of cars lined up at Daytona International Speedway for free food and supplies due to a government freeze on SNAP benefits. There is a great need among Volusia County residents who rely on these benefits for survival. Organizers plan to distribute over 200,000 pounds of food, but the community's need remains significant.



Thousands of residents in Volusia County lined up at the Daytona International Speedway to receive free food and supplies. This event was organized in response to a government freeze on SNAP benefits, which has left many families struggling to afford basic necessities.

The freeze on SNAP benefits has affected approximately 38,000 residents in Volusia County, many of whom depend on these funds for their survival. Rising costs of rent and groceries have exacerbated the situation, leaving families desperate for assistance.

The Sheriff's Office, Daytona International Speedway, and the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties collaborated on the food drive, demonstrating strong community support.

What they're saying:

"Rent's gone up. Groceries have gone up. Everything is just unaffordable," said Rita Anderson, a resident lining up for food. "The American dream does not exist anymore here."

Jessica Janis, another resident, said, "We don't have any money for food. We are out, and we've got two kids to feed. So that's just what it is."

By the numbers:

Organizers have collected more than 200,000 pounds of food to distribute to those in need. About 5,000 bundles have been prepared for distribution.

What's next:

Organizers will continue distributing food bundles to residents affected by the SNAP benefits freeze. The community's need remains high, and further efforts may be necessary to address ongoing challenges.