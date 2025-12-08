Florida senator alleges Daytona Beach 'troubling financial management practices' urging audit

The Brief Florida Sen. Tom Wright wants Daytona Beach to urge the JLAC committee to approve an audit on Daytona Beach. Wright said the city had some spending "irregularities" with P-Cards. Wright said he wants to find the truth about what’s going on and then decide what to do next.



Florida Sen. Tom Wright wants Daytona Beach to undergo an operational audit.

Wright sat before the state Joint Legislative Auditing Committee (JLAC) in Tallahassee on Dec. 8 to discuss a series of "troubling financial management practices" he said that have allegedly been occurring in Daytona Beach for the past several years.

This comes one week after Daytona Beach officials discussed audit findings on travel expenditures.

Now, Wright is asking JLAC to approve an Auditor General operational audit for Daytona Beach, which is a comprehensive evaluation of a company’s operations, systems, and processes, Audit Board said. This goes beyond a financial audit.

What is Daytona Beach's P-Card program?

A P-Card, or purchasing card, allows city employees to purchase low-dollar goods directly from vendors rather than traditional purchase orders. A single-limit transaction is up to $3,000 and a monthly credit limit is up to $24,000, the city website said.

The city's Purchasing Card Administrator oversees P-card usage.

Wright listed several P-card "irregularities" including:

Vague or misleading missing justifications

Inadequate documentation

Questionable expenditures

Insignificant internal controls to prevent building permit issues

Wright also said the city has accumulated substantial and unnecessary surpluses in building permit revenues well beyond what is permitted under Florida law and has made questionable vehicle purchases.

When was Daytona Beach's last audit?

Wright said Daytona Beach has continued these practices since 2019 – accumulating the account to around $14.5 million. The city’s last audit was 34 years ago, he said.

These decisions raise "the possibility that spending decisions were made to avoid statutory limitations rather than meet public need," Wright said.

Wright said these practices are no longer isolated incidents. He called these practices a "pattern of questionable fiscal oversight and internal controls."

"These issues collectively raise serious questions about the city's compliance with state financial laws and its stewardship of taxpayer dollars," Wright said.

He wants JLAC to approve an Auditor General operational audit for Daytona Beach, which he said will give clarity to taxpayers and determine if state law has been followed and help ensure responsible, transparent management going forward.

JLAC takes a vote

"Do you think to performing an audit they will course correct or should we do something different?" Committee member and Florida House of Representatives elected leader Yvonne Hayes Hinson asked Wright.

Wright said he wants to find the truth about what’s going on and then decide what to do next.

"If we find that the audit was not necessary, we apologize and move on. If we find that the audit is necessary, my particular personal feelings is that we’re going to find more," Wright said.

In a unanimous vote, 12-0, the committee voted in favor of the Daytona Beach audit.