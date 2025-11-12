Corvette driver was going 110 mph, trying to pass Jeep on beachline road before deadly crash, FHP says

The Brief A driver who crashed into a Jeep on Nov. 1, allegedly killing two people, was reportedly traveling 110mph, FHP said. A 72-year-old man and 73-year-old woman died in the crash. The driver is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter.



A vehicle that hit another driver – killing a man and woman – was reportedly traveling at 110 miles per hour at the time of impact, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which took place in Ormond-By-The-Sea, killed two people, increasing the charges to two counts of vehicular homicide.

What we know:

Scott March, 63, was charged with two counts vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious body injury after a deadly crash took place.

March, from Port Barrington, Illinois with his most recent address being in Daytona Beach, was driving on FL-A1A/Ocean Shore Boulevard and Sandpiper Ridge Drive in Volusia County when he crashed into a Jeep when attempting to pass a two-lane road, FHP said.

Scott March, from Port Barrington, Ill. was arrested Nov. 3 for loitering and prowling, officials said. He was also involved in a Nov. 1 deadly crash, FHP said. Expand

The crash took place around 6 p.m. in an area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour, officials said. However, officials said on Nov. 12 that preliminary evidence shows March was driving around 110 miles per hour at the time of the crash. 5.5 seconds before the crash, March was going 147 mph, FHP said.

March hit the back left of the Jeep, causing both the driver – Thomas Richard Lauck, 72, from Ohio – and the passenger – Julia Ann Lauck, 73 – to be ejected from their car, FHP said.

A two-vehicle crash killed two people. The suspect was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter. (Source: Greg Diesel Walck)

Thomas Lauck died on the scene, while Julia Lauck was transported to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. She died five days later on Nov. 6.

Neither person in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt, FHP said.

March was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

What's next:

The vehicle's Event Data Recorder, also known as the "black box," needs to be validated through traffic crash reconstruction, FHP said.