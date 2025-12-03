Audit exposes ‘excessive’ spending: Daytona Beach to update decades-old travel expenditure policy

The Brief Daytona Beach is looking to implement its employee travel expenditure policy. The city's policy hasn't been updated since the 1990s. The audit also found under-documented spending on expensive meals, business class tickets, valet and more.



After an audit relating to Daytona Beach employee travel expenses, the city is looking into reviewing its policy, which they said hasn't been updated in over 30 years.

What we know:

Daytona Beach said it's employee travel policy needs to be more clear – with more current guidance on allowable costs, spending limits, documentation and approval processes. This discussion comes after being audited for their travel expenditures.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry admitted to having "some issues."

What was found in the audit?

In Daytona Beach's audit, it was determined that the city has an outdated policy – which hasn't been updated since the 1990s – people were traveling without proper authorization and "excessive spending."

The audit also found under-documented spending on expensive meals, business class tickets, valet and more.

One receipt showed a dinner purchased in Orlando with a P-card that cost $90.89, FOX 35's Chris Lindsay reported.

"I want us to address all of the issues that we have and make our city better. I want to be better at P cards, I want to be better at travel," Henry said.

Improvement areas

- Updating the Travel Policy and Limits: The city plans to define allowance limits for meals, lodging, transportation and other expenses based on current market rates and budget realities.

- Strengthening Documentation and Oversight: The city plans to increase travel record keeping and reporting – including itemized receipts and mileage.

- Aligning Budgeting and Actual Costs: Travel budgeting and forecasting practices will be reviewed to accurately reflect needs.

- Clarifying Allowable Expenses: The city will define guidelines for meals, vehicle rentals, valet parking and other costs, with an emphasis on cost-effective choices.

- Training and Technology: All employees involved in travel will receive additional training on the revised policies.

Alleged workplace relationship connection

FOX 35's Manny Martinez said this audit allegedly began with a workplace relationship.

City Auditor Abinet Belachew said the allegation is that a supervisor allowed their subordinate – with whom they allegedly have a relationship with – to use the city P-card to buy personal items and use it on lavish travel, which they did together. Belachew is now investigating these allegations.

City leaders respond

City manager Deric Feacher agreed the policies need another look, but he did not agree with all the findings, Martinez reported.

What's next:

The city is also investigating employee spending on city credit cards.