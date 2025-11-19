Daytona Beach unveils early concepts for Main Street makeover

The Brief Daytona Beach unveiled early ideas to improve Main Street’s walkability and streetscape. Residents reviewed renderings and gave feedback on lighting, sidewalks, parking and roadway changes. City officials will refine the plans and present them to the Community Redevelopment Board.



Daytona Beach officials presented early design concepts Tuesday for a major overhaul of Main Street aimed at making the area more walkable and active.

Community members were invited to review poster boards showing potential changes, marking ideas they supported or opposed with stickers.

Local perspective:

Proposals included upgraded lighting, improved sidewalks, revised parking layouts, enhanced side streets, and possible changes to the main roadway, such as brick paving or a roundabout. The proposal includes a makeover along Main Street, from the Halifax River to the Atlantic Ocean.

Reactions were mixed, with some residents praising the lighting plans and others objecting to brick streets, particularly motorcyclists concerned about riding conditions.

City leaders will use the public input gathered at the session to refine the plan before sending it to the Community Redevelopment Board for further review.