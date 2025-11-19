Daytona Beach unveils early concepts for Main Street makeover
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach officials presented early design concepts Tuesday for a major overhaul of Main Street aimed at making the area more walkable and active.
Community members were invited to review poster boards showing potential changes, marking ideas they supported or opposed with stickers.
Local perspective:
Proposals included upgraded lighting, improved sidewalks, revised parking layouts, enhanced side streets, and possible changes to the main roadway, such as brick paving or a roundabout. The proposal includes a makeover along Main Street, from the Halifax River to the Atlantic Ocean.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Reactions were mixed, with some residents praising the lighting plans and others objecting to brick streets, particularly motorcyclists concerned about riding conditions.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
City leaders will use the public input gathered at the session to refine the plan before sending it to the Community Redevelopment Board for further review.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Daytona Beach.