Shoppers continue early Black Friday shopping tradition. Here's what's open

Many shoppers opted for an early start in holiday shopping – taking advantage of the many Black Friday deals.

Shoppers at the Tanger Outlet in Daytona Beach on Friday morning, said though they were tired, they snagged a few deals.

One shopper said he's carrying on the tradition of early morning Black Friday shopping set by his mom.

What is Black Friday?

The backstory:

The name "Black Friday" was first used in 1869 in reference to the crash of the U.S. gold market, History.com said. On that Friday, the stock market fell, bankrupting everyone from Wall Street barons to farmers," History.com said.

The term "Black Friday" was then used in reference to after-Thanksgiving shopping as retailers who were in the "red" – operating at a loss – would go into the "black" – earning a profit – as shoppers spent a lot of money on discounted merchandise.

In the 1950s in Philadelphia, police used the term to describe the chaos when shoppers swarmed the city before the annual Army-Navy football game held that Saturday. By 1961, the name caught on.

Retailer's Black Friday hours

Here’s a list of Black Friday hours for many retailers. Some hours may vary depending on your area, so make sure you check store websites.

Customers arrive to the Macy's store on 33rd street as Black Friday sales start early on November 28, 2019 in New York. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Black Friday store hours

Busy holiday weekend

This Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be a busy one for retailers. The National Retail Federation anticipates a record 187 million people will shop (online and/or in-person) from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. That's more than three million more shoppers than last year.

"As a record number of shoppers are expected this Thanksgiving weekend, retailers are prepared to meet the needs of consumers with great value and convenience," said Katherine Cullen, NRF vice president of Industry and Consumer Insights, in a news release.