Illinois man charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving; 1 dead, 1 critical from crash, FHP says

The Brief A Port Barrington, Illinois man was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious body injury in connection to a Nov. 1 crash. Scott March was also arrested for loitering and prowling in an incident not related to the crash, officials said. In the Nov. 1 deadly crash, a 72-year-old Ohio man died.



A Port Barrington, Illinois man was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious body injury after a deadly crash took place.

The charges in connection to a Nov. 1 deadly crash come hours after Scott March, 63, was arrested for loitering and prowling in an incident unrelated to the crash, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Scott March, from Port Barrington, Ill. was arrested Nov. 3 for loitering and prowling, officials said. He was also involved in a Nov. 1 deadly crash, FHP said. Expand

What we know:

March, from Port Barrington, Ill., was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 1, in which Florida Highway Patrol said he attempted to pass an Ohio driver in a Jeep in a no-passing zone.

The crash took place around 6 p.m. on FL-A1A/Ocean Shore Boulevard and Sandpiper Ridge Drive in Volusia County, an area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour, officials said.

March hit the back left of the Jeep, causing both the Ohio driver – a 72-year-old man – and his passenger – a 73-year-old woman – to be ejected from the car, FHP said.

The Ohio driver died on the scene and the female passenger – from Ormond Beach – was transported to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. Neither person in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt, FHP said.

March was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Driver arrested

On Nov. 3, March was arrested by Daytona Beach Police, and charged with loitering and prowling. He's is currently booked in jail, authorities told FOX 35.

Hours later, Florida Highway Police said March is also being charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious body injury in connection to the vehicle crash.

Toxicology report

March's toxicology report is pending. March's vehicle – a 2026 Chevrolet Corvette – was reportedly recently bought, Florida Highway Police said.

FHP said no charges will be made in connection to the vehicle crash until the entire traffic homicide investigation is complete.

What we don't know:

The identity of the Ohio driver is not known at this time. Authorities have not provided further information regarding March's toxicology report at the time of the crash.