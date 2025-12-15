Domestic violence charges dropped against veteran after proving he was in Hawaii

The Brief Prosecutors in Florida dropped charges against a disabled veteran after evidence showed he was in Hawaii at the time of the alleged crime. Jonathan Lopez spent nine days in jail before travel records and photos cleared him. Lopez says the ordeal caused emotional harm and is calling for accountability.



Prosecutors in Florida have dropped domestic battery and witness tampering charges against a disabled veteran after determining he could not have committed the alleged crime.

Why? Because Jonathan Lopez presented records that showed he was thousands of miles away in Hawaii at the time.

The backstory:

Jonathan Lopez is no longer facing domestic violence charges after proving to prosecutors he was in Hawaii the day of the alleged crime. Lopez was arrested in October on charges of domestic battery and witness tampering.



Lopez said the week he spent in jail for something he did not do still has him mentally shaken up.

A report from Daytona Beach police shows Lopez’ ex-girlfriend told police Lopez beat her on October 14. However, records show that on that date, he was in Hawaii on vacation with two daughters.

Lopez and his attorney later presented prosecutors with travel records, timestamped photographs, and sworn statements. His trip was from Oct. 7 until Oct. 22, meaning Lopez was not in Daytona Beach on Oct. 14 to beat his ex-girlfriend.



The state attorney’s office dropped the charges in November.

What they're saying:

Lopez and his defense attorney, Phillip Arroyo, want the accuser held to account.

Lopez said the experience took a heavy emotional toll and is now calling for accountability for what he says were false accusations.

"My depression just exploded because I could not believe I was in prison for something I didn’t do," Lopez said.

His attorney said the accuser has not been charged.

"There has to be a deterrent against people who lie to destroy others' lives to get even or out of spite," Arroyo said.

What's next:

FOX 35 News reached out to Daytona Beach police and the State Attorney’s Office for a response. Neither party responded by the time the story aired or was published.